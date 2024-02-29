COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A helicopter flying between an offshore oil platform and mainland Norway has crashed into the North Sea, killing one person and injuring five others. Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter was on a training mission for state-owned oil and gas company Equinor ASA when it went down late Wednesday off Bergen, Norway’s second largest city. There were six people on board. Police said five people had varying degrees of injuries. At least two rescue helicopters recovered the survivors and the deceased person early Thursday. All six people were working for Equinor. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

