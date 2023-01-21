TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI)- For the past 10 years, people in Tetonia have found a way to honor the history of snow recreation and the Teton Valley. This is done by the Annual Snow Plane rally that takes place at a park just down the road from Idaho Highway 33.

Participants came from all over to show off their snow planes and intake the rally itself. “We have them snow planes going from all around the area and we demonstrate the stuff and we give the kids rides, we provide donuts, cookies, hot chocolate, coffee, we have a lunch, said Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler. “And so it’s a great way for our community to celebrate the history of the Teton Valley.”

Schindler says it’s a window into the history of the area before the arrival of the snowmobile. “They don’t fly in the air, but they fly over the snow and it feels like flying. They’re incredible machines, as you can tell. They their hands are homemade. And so each each of these is custom made by a family here in the area. And they have skis. They have propellers and they fly over the snow.”

The rally is set to take place again next year sometime in January, and Tetonia is excited to bring it back. He anticipates to once again see a window into the past of winter recreation of the Teton Valley.