IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the temperatures drop, people are starting to collect firewood for the winter.

The National Forests in the area allow people to gather firewood with permits.

The first rule to remember is that only dead and downed trees can be taken for firewood.

Permits can be purchased at the Forest Service ranger offices or at permit vendors listed on each of the national forest websites.

Their websites also provide firewood maps detailing where you can collect it.

Permit costs vary on where you go. For example, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest charges a 4 cord minimum purchase at $6.25 per cord with 8 cords per household per year. The Bridger-Teton National Forest charges $7 dollars per cord.