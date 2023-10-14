TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media say an unknown assailant stabbed noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife to death in their home. The official IRNA news agency report released Sunday quotes a judiciary official as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were found dead with knife wounds in their necks. The report says the director’s daughter found the couple when she went to visit her father Saturday night. The 83-year-old Mehrjui was known as cofounder of Iran’s film new wave in the early 1970s that mainly focused on realism. He received numerous awards, including a Silver Hugo from the Chicago International Film Festival in 1998 and a Golden Seashell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival 1993.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.