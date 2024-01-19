By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic has never been afraid to do things differently, so his latest revelation should hardly come as much of a surprise.

The Serb, bidding to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title at this year’s Australian Open, has opened up about what helps him stay calm as he chases history at the Melbourne event

With play underway at Melbourne Park, Djokovic told reporters how being immersed in nature helps him maintain his focus at the tournament and said the nearby Royal Botanical Gardens has often been a refuge from the pressures of the competition.

“There is one particular tree that I have been having a special relationship with for the last 15 years,” Djokovic told reporters earlier this week, when asked about a tree locals have seen him meditating by.

“That particular tree, I cannot reveal which one, I’ll try to keep it discreet for myself when I’m there to have my own time. I like to ground myself and connect with that old friend.”

Djokovic won the first of his 10 Australian Open titles 15 years ago, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2008 final.

He’s gone on to produce some memorable moments in Melbourne, becoming the man with the most singles titles to his name at the tournament.

The 36-year-old has left no stone unturned in his pursuit of greatness, swearing by a plant-based diet for much of his career and even enlisting a spiritual guru in the past.

But his love for trees – well, one tree in particular – had somehow gone under the radar until now.

“I liked its roots and the trunks and branches and everything. So I started climbing it years ago. That’s it. I have a connection,” added Djokovic.

Another win in Melbourne

His immersion in nature seems to be having the desired effect, with Djokovic breezing past Tomás Martín Etcheverry on Friday to reach the fourth round of the competition.

Playing in his 100th game at the tournament – of which he has now won 92 – the Serb blew away his opponent, holding his nerve to dominate a tie-break in the third set and secure a 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory.

Djokovic had picked up a minor wrist injury ahead of the year’s first grand slam and had seemingly struggled in the earlier rounds, but the world No. 1 was at full throttle on Friday, with his serve against Etcheverry looking imperious as ever.

“It was a great match. The best performance I had during this tournament,” said Djokovic in his post-match interview on court.

“Obviously I’m pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match, particularly the first two sets.

“[Etcheverry] stepped it up, raised his level of tennis probably one or two levels in the third set and we went toe-to-toe. In the tie-break I guess I just found the right shots, the right serves, and closed it out in straights.”

Djokovic will now play Adrian Mannarino in the last 16, after the Frenchman beat US star Ben Shelton in a five-set thriller on Friday.

