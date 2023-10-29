SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – While hunting season overshadows most fall activities in the Salmon Region, fishing is too good to ignore. The bugs are few, the summer crowds have gone away, and you’re likely to find hungry fish.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 1400 trout in the 10-12-inch range at three area waters in early November.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions (safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Hayden Creek Pond is a family friendly fishing area located along Hayden Creek Road three miles south of the Highway 28 junction. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities, picnic shelter, grills, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond is located along Sunset Heights Road south of Salmon. This small irrigation pond provides ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice their casting techniques.

Kid’s Creek Pond is a small pond located along Highway 93 in Salmon that consistently provides good trout fishing. A fishing dock, restrooms, and pavilion with picnic tables, makes this a convenient fishing hole for those short on time.

For more detailed information on Idaho’s fishing waters including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and rules, visit the Idaho Fishing Planner.