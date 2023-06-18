BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho is seeking proposals to expand the number of eligible watersheds enrolled in the Environmental Quality Incentive Program-National Water Quality Initiative (EQIP-NWQI) for Fiscal Year 2024.

The deadline for proposals is Friday, July 14. Information on how to submit a proposal can be found here.

In Fiscal Year 2019, NWQI was expanded to include Source Water Protection Areas (SWPA) (quality and quantity) for both ground and surface water sources of public drinking water. State Conservationists consult with state water quality agencies and partners, including drinking water providers, to evaluate the status of current and proposed NWQI watersheds and SWPAs based on NWQI criteria, State priorities, and NRCS leadership approval.

The proposals can be for implementation or planning activities under NWQI, Source Water Protection Area (SWPA), or both. Selected watersheds and/or SWPAs, will receive specific federal funds for conservation implementation or planning activities.