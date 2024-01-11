WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds the number of police officers who died on the job dropped again last year, including deaths from gunfire, traffic accidents and COVID-19. The report released Thursday by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found 136 U.S. police officers died in the line of duty in 2023. That’s a decrease of about 39% from the year before, when 224 officers died. A total of 47 officers died after being shot in the line of duty, down 25% from the year before. Officers killed in traffic crashes dropped 27% compared with the year before.

