DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago. The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23. No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid an estimated $452.3 million. The game’s long odds of winning are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

