EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A nurse at a California jail has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of an inmate who collapsed in her cell. Jurors on Friday acquitted Danalee Pascua in the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in the San Diego suburb of Santee. Prosecutors said Serna was suffering substance abuse withdrawals and had several seizures before her death. They contended that Pascua and a jail doctor, Friederike Von Lintig, ignored her serious medical condition. Jurors on Friday deadlocked in the case against the doctor, who could be retried. Serna’s family also has sued the county for wrongful death.

