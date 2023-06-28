ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James charges in a lawsuit that the operators of four nursing homes in New York neglected residents and misused more than $83 million in government funds. James says some residents were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan accuses owners and operators of Centers Health Care of using Medicaid and Medicare funds to enrich themselves, relatives and associates instead of for resident care. An email seeking comment was sent to Centers Health Care.

