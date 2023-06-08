NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has filed a federal lawsuit against an anti-abortion group whose members have been arrested for blocking access to health care clinics in New York and other states. Attorney General Letitia James said the group, Red Rose Rescue, has terrorized health care providers and patients. The lawsuit seeks to prevent Red Rose members from coming within 30 feet of any reproductive health care facility in New York state. A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was sent to the organization. Red Rose members have been criminally charged and convicted for actions carried out at three New York clinics in 2021 and 2022.

