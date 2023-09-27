ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is no stranger to picking fights with powerful targets. Just ask Donald Trump. James, who has sued the former president dozens of times, is now behind a lawsuit in which a judge this week ruled that Trump committed fraud for years to inflate his real estate empire. The case marks the latest legal victory for James, a Democrat who has also taken on the National Rifle Association, the Catholic church and Andrew Cuomo during her time as the state’s top prosecutor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.