NEW YORK (AP) — More time has been tacked onto an eight-year prison sentence for a New York woman who fatally shoved an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach. The judge says she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old woman took responsibility for her actions. Lauren Pazienza pleaded guilty to pushing vocal teacher Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground in March 2022. Gustern died five days later. Gustern’s students included “Blondie” singer Debbie Harry. Pazienza pleaded guilty in August and could have been sentenced to 25 years had she been convicted during a trial.

