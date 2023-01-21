By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is temporarily turning a cruise ship terminal into a shelter and services hub for asylum-seekers. Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan Saturday. It’s the latest in a series of facilities the city has set up — and sometimes shut down — as it strains to handle an ongoing influx. The city says the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will have room, food, medical care and other services for 1,000 single men. Its first occupants will move from another relief center at a hotel, which will switch to accommodating asylum-seeking families with children. Adams says since last spring, 41,000 asylum-seekers have come to the city since last spring, sometimes on buses sent by out-of-state governors.