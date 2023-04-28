NEW YORK (AP) — The transit authority that runs subways, commuter trains and buses in New York City is giving up on a system that sent automated alerts about service disruptions through Twitter. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority decided to stop using Twitter for service alerts Thursday. MTA officials say they balked at Twitter’s recent decision to start charging for certain functions. The authority also was concerned with technical problems that had led to two recent outages of its Twitter alerts service. The decision put the country’s largest transportation network among a growing number of accounts who have reduced their Twitter presence or left the platform since its takeover by Elon Musk.

