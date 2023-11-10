OAKLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The back-to-back-to-back 1AD1 state champion Oakley Hornets are back in the title game following a dominating 50-20 victory against the Grace Grizzlies Thursday night.

It was a rematch of last year’s state championship game that Oakley won by a similar score 58-20.

The Hornets and Grizzlies traded scores early on, but after a 90-yard kick return TD, Oakley ran away with the 30-point victory in the semis.

Next up, the winner of Friday’s Logos-Butte County semifinal game will face Oakley in the championship.