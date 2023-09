BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – One of the many events you can see for free at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is the Off Axis Stunt Show.

Off Axis is a world-renowned circus show combining the talents of extreme sports and acrobatics into one high energy show.

The show will be performing in the West Events Area through Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.