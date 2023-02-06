MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed one police officer, wounded a second and fired at a third before being injured in a shootout Monday in western Pennsylvania. The officers had answered a domestic disturbance call in McKeesport, near Pittsburgh. The McKeesport police chief identified the slain officer as 32-year-old Sean Sluganski, who had worked for the department full-time for two years. The chief also said the officer who was wounded has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The alleged shooter is in stable condition and facing charges.