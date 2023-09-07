By Jennifer Osting and Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville Metro Police officer was shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and police said the shots came from a nearby home.

According to LMPD Chief Jacquelin Gwinn-Villaroel, an officer from LMPD’s 2nd Division was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street.

The chief says a supporting officer also responded to the scene.

During the traffic stop, a person inside of a nearby home began firing at the officers and struck the 2nd Division officer in the torso.

The supporting officer was not injured.

According to a high-ranking administration official, the injured officer was rushed into surgery at UofL Hospital where doctors worked on “figuring out exit and entry wounds.”

Gwinn-Villaroel says the officer is in critical but stable condition.

There was a standoff at the house for more than six hours, and at least two, possibly more, people were brought out in handcuffs.

As of 10 a.m., SWAT officers were still on the scene and the scene was getting larger.

LMPD gave an update around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, saying:

“LMPD has concluded major operations in the area of the 4000-block of Kentucky Street. Residents may now resume regular activities in the area. At this time, several individuals of interest are being questioned; there is no additional threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing. Our officer remains in critical, but stable condition at UofL Hospital. We greatly appreciate the public’s support and prayers.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking Kentuckians to join him and First Lady Britainy Beshear in praying for the officer, their loved ones and all of LMPD.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



