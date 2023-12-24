IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested a 45-year-old man with a felony warrant after he assaulted a woman in the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 24, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of K Street.

A woman, who had visible injuries, reported that Robert Flores had come to her residence and battered her. The woman was able to leave and called 911 from a neighboring residence.

Flores is known to law enforcement and has a recent Felony Warrant for two counts of Battery on a Healthcare Worker and one count Burglary with a Persistent Violator enhancement. This warrant stems from an incident on December 15 when Flores entered a healthcare facility and physically assaulted two healthcare workers – one he knew personally, and another who attempted to intervene. Officers have been searching for Flores since then.

Believing that Flores was still inside, Idaho Falls Police Officers surrounded the residence and called out the IFPD SWAT team. The IFPD Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team and Crisis Negotiators also responded.

Officers evacuated other apartments in the same building and an Alertsense message was sent to residents in adjacent buildings directing them to shelter in place.

When teams were in place, Officers made several announcements using a PA speaker directing Flores to exit the residence. When he failed to do so, a flashbang and CS gas were introduced into the apartment.

After that, Flores exited the residence. Flores was met by SWAT officers and an IFPD K9. Flores surrendered and was taken into custody.

Robert Flores, Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for the aforementioned Felony IFPD warrant, and new charges of Felony Domestic Battery and misdemeanor Resisting and Obstructing. Flores has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was assisted tonight by the Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Chaplains of Idaho. We thank each of them for their assistance and partnership in service to the Idaho Falls community.

(The following information is from a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements)