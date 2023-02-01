By Raquel Ciampi

BATH, Maine (WMTW) — A compost caper has been dumping fruits and vegetables across Bath, and now Parks and Recreation officials in the city would like that person to stop.

Bath Parks and Recreation posted a photo on Monday on their Facebook page of tomatoes and onions left outside a cemetery.

According to officials, someone has continually dumped the goods outside the cemetery and others places across the city.

Officials reminded readers of the free Garbage to Gardens composting buckets at Public Works only 0.2 miles from the cemetery.

If you know anything about the left behind compost, contact Bath Parks and Recreation on their Facebook page.

