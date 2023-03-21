FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida deputy accused of using a Taser stun gun on a man and taking his cell phone while the man was trying to video-record a family member’s arrest faces misdemeanor charges. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Carlos Ferrufino turned himself in Tuesday morning at the county’s main jail. He faces two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of petit theft. He has also been suspended without pay. Internal affairs investigators say Ferrufino responded to a traffic stop in January 2021 and Tased the driver, and when one of the driver’s family members began filming, Ferrufino Tased the filming person.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.