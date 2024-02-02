FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials are investigating a residential fire that happened at 126 W. Agency Rd. #2 in Fort Hall Wednesday.

The Fort Hall Fire Department discovered light smoke emanating from the back of the structure around 2:00 p.m.

Crews found the house vacant, and further investigation revealed a small fire in the back utility room, which was contained within five minutes of the firefighter’s arrival.

Officials say the nature of the fire has raised suspicions, so the fire investigation was transferred to the Fort Hall Police Department. Police will now determine the fire’s cause and if any potential foul play was involved.

No injuries were reported.