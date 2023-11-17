SEATTLE (AP) — Election officials around the country are stocking up on the overdose reversal medication naloxone after a series of suspicious mailings — some containing traces of fentanyl — were sent to vote centers or government buildings in six states. The letters were delivered or intercepted this month in Georgia, Nevada, California, Oregon, Washington and Kansas, in some cases prompting evacuations and delaying vote counting. Experts say there is little risk from incidental contact with the synthetic opioid, but officials outraged about the continued threats to election workers say they need to do everything they can to make the offices safe. The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the letters.

By GENE JOHNSON and ED KOMENDA Associated Press

