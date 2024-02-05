LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal and local officials say they’re taking steps to crimp counterfeiting, ground drones and curb human trafficking during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. Representatives from Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration met the media Monday at Harry Reid International Airport. They showed off a display table piled high with fake sports memorabilia including jerseys, T-shirts, caps and a sparkling silver replica of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy. Customs field coordinator Cheryl Davies says the message is clear: Don’t buy counterfeit stuff. Officials say investigators seized nearly $1 million worth of counterfeit merchandise just during the last weekend.

