By Sara Smart and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — The Ohio Senate voted on Wednesday to override Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The Senate voted 23-9 to override the veto. The ban is set to take effect in 90 days.

House Bill 68 would bar transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care and would prevent transgender girls and women from playing on girls’ and women’s sports teams.

DeWine vetoed the bill in late December and earlier this month, the state House voted to override it in a 65-28 vote.

