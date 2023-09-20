COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus police officer can be heard repeatedly asserting that an 11-year-old girl could be charged with creating child sexual abuse images of herself. In body camera footage obtained by The Associated Press, the father says his daughter was manipulated into sending pictures of herself to an adult man. A video of the interaction that he posted on TikTok has garnered widespread criticism of the officers’ response. The Columbus Police Chief says she apologized to the father and they are investigating any crime against the child, but a department spokesperson did not immediately answer questions about whether the girl could still face charges.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

