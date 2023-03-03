By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem have consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his May 6 coronation, as the Anglican Church seeks to underscore the monarchy’s long history and the royal family’s links to the Middle East. The oil was consecrated Friday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the traditional site of Christ’s crucifixion and burial, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The scented oil was pressed from olives harvested on the Mount of Olives, which plays a prominent role in the Bible. Charles’ paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, is buried at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives.