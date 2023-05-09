DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported a first-quarter profit of $31.88 billion, down nearly 20% from the same period last year as energy prices have sunk over global recession concerns. The firm known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. earned a $39.47 billion profit in the same quarter last year. It blamed the drop on lower crude oil prices. Aramco made a $30.73 billion profit in the fourth quarter of last year. Aramco said it “believes it is well positioned to withstand fluctuating commodity prices.” Benchmark Brent crude traded early on Tuesday around $76 a barrel, down from a high of $125 in the last year.

