TOKYO (AP) — Residents of Japan’s southwestern islands were warned of high winds and rain through the weekend once a nearly stationary Typhoon Khanun starts moving back east later Friday. The forecast U-turn will bring Khanun across Okinawa and nearby islands that were lashed by its winds and rain earlier this week. Khanun had sustained winds of 78 mph Friday morning. The Japan Meteorological Agency said nearly 6 inches of rain could fall in the Okinawa region by Saturday and 11 inches in another island group further east. Khanun had been stronger, with 111 mph winds, when it crossed the islands Tuesday. Some homes remained without power Friday, and the airport was packed with people who had been stranded earlier this week.

