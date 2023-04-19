By Rosa Flores, CNN

An Oklahoma county commissioner allegedly heard on a recording of local officials that included remarks about lynching Black people and killing journalists has resigned, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

The resignation of Mark Jennings, a commissioner in McCurtain County, was confirmed by the governor’s press secretary, Kate Vesper.

Gov. Kevin Stitt had called on Jennings to resign after the release of the recording. He also called for the resignations of Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix, who were also allegedly heard on the recording.

