By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 43-year-old Oklahoma man charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County has been sentenced.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bryan Harper was sentenced on Tuesday to at least 12 years for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and at least 11 years for one count of kidnapping. He is also sentenced to lifetime electronic monitoring and is ordered to comply with the Sex Offenders Registration Act (SORA), Wyatts Law, and fines and costs.

Prosecutors say Harper allegedly pretended to be a 14-year-old boy online and connected with the teen on June 15. After meeting her, he tied her up and kidnapped her, according to a press release.

“Criminal sexual conduct of a minor is one of the most heinous and vile crimes, and those who take advantage of our youth deserve the strictest penalty. We hope this sentencing makes Macomb County safer and helps give some closure to the victim and her family,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



