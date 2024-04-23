OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy awoke to find his parents and three brothers shot to death in their southwest Oklahoma City home. Police said Tuesday that the father fatally shot three of his sons, including two children, and his wife, then himself. Police Sgt. Gary Knight says officers found the five dead Monday morning after the fourth son called the police. Knight said Tuesday that 42-year-old Jonathan Candy is believed to have killed 39-year-old Lindsay Candy; 18-year-old Dylan Candy; 14-year-old Ethan Candy; and 12-year-old Lucas Candy. He says Candy then turned the gun on himself. Knight says he doesn’t know a motive for the killings or why the youngest child was spared.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.