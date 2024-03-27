By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play women brought together by letters in the new film “Wicked Little Letters” but their preferred means of communication is WhatsApp. They are real-life pals who play bitter enemies in “Wicked Little Letter.” The film dramatizes the 1920s true crime tale of the Littlehampton Letters, when anonymous filthy letters sparked a British national scandal. “Wicked Little Letters” is a rare thing: a raunchy period movie. Part of the delight of “Wicked Little Letters” is that it puts a spirited pair of friends opposite one another for the first time. It opens in New York and Los Angeles theaters Friday, and expands further next week.

