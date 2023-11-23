CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after nearly 10 years in prison for killing his girlfriend. The double-amputee Olympic runner was convicted of a charge comparable to third-degree murder for shooting Reeva Steenkamp in his home in 2013. He has been in prison since late 2014. Pistorius turned 37 this week and has been given a second chance at parole after he was wrongly ruled ineligible at a first hearing in March. Pistorius was one of the world’s most admired athletes when he shot Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in the shocking Valentine’s Day killing.

