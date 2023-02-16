By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The 2018 Olympics without NHL stars offered a glimpse of things to come for players who hadn’t yet reached the best hockey league in the world. Five years later, Kirill Kaprizov is starring for Minnesota. Wild teammate Jordan Greenway played on the U.S. team with Seattle’s Ryan Donato. Finnish forward Eeli Tolvanen broke out in those Olympics and is now scoring with Donato and the Kraken. Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup after beating the U.S. in an elimination shootout.