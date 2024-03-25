By Julie Cornell

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Two Omaha construction guys are quickly becoming gas station celebrities, because of the vehicle they drive.

“You guys like my ride?” Mike Langford shouts to people taking photographs as he fills his old Honda minivan with fuel. The vehicle has 210,000 miles on it and an unusual new paint job.

“Shank-a-potamus is my nickname,” he said.

Langford’s golf skills earned him a special prize in the latest company golf outing. Ronco President, Zak Olsen, will likely earn his own time behind the wheel.

“We saw the unravelling and now Mike is oh for two,” said Olsen, laughing.

A few years ago, the two were once again on the losing end of a golf game and were teased by co-workers when they were forced to wear hotdog costumes at 72nd and Dodge. The hilarious video lives on thanks to a drone crew and photographer who captured the notorious event.

Now, there’s a new scenario. The company purchased and painted a bright pink, Barbie-themed minivan complete with a working cassette player and fuzzy pink keychain.

“A pink car! There’s pretty pink flowers on it,” said Michelle Hurt, co-founder of Chariots 4 Hope, a non-profit that helps people in need find affordable transportation.

Langford must drive the car for the number of days that coincide with the number of golf strokes that put him on the losing end of the game. And while he drives it for 23 days, the company figured a non-profit should benefit.

“I’m grateful that Mike lost the bet because they’re doing it for the community and the common good,” said Hurt.

Each time someone snaps a photo of the pink Barbie car, dubbed the Pink Chariot, and posts it on social media with the hashtag #RoncoGives, Ronco will make a donation to Chariots 4 Hope.

“Our most popular program is a vehicle ownership program and that’s finding a reliable vehicle and teaming up a with a single mom or dad,” said Jason Hurt, President of Chariots 4 Hope.

After Mike takes a turn driving the Barbie car, others in the office will as well, driving it to construction sites, hosting guests and popping up at events to show off their pretty wheels for all of 2024.

Mike loves the attention.

“It’s the chuckles, the double takes, the cameras are coming out,” he said.

Over the years, Ronco has provided more than $1-million dollars to community projects as part of their Ronco Gives initiative. The company employs around 100 people in Omaha.

