By Jake Anderson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Erin Ward is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee after admitting to having sexual relations with a teen. She was held on $25,000 bond.

The 45-year-old was arrested Saturday morning after deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle near 189th Street and Military Road.

Deputies said the victim jumped into the driver’s seat, driving two blocks before crashing into a yard.

The boy ran off, and that’s when deputies made contact with Ward, who was putting her clothes on in the back seat.

Deputies later found the victim in the Newport Landing neighborhood wearing just boxers, a T-shirt and socks.

Prosecutors believe Ward sexually assaulted the teenage boy more than once.

Ward was a substitute teacher at Omaha Burke High School, and the school confirmed that she will not be returning to their school or any others in the Omaha Public Schools district.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Authorities said Ward is on suicide watch.

