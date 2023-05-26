DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran was underway. The announcement Friday by Oman state television have not identified the prisoners begin swapped. Iran and Belgium have not immediately acknowledge the swap. Iran has been holding a Belgian aid worker.

