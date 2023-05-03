By Rebekah Riess, CNN

[Breaking news update at 1:35 p.m. ET]

One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday, as authorities continue to search for a gunman who they said shot multiple people near Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown.

[Previous story, published at 1:29 p.m. ET]

Authorities are searching for a gunman after multiple people were shot in Midtown Atlanta near Northside Hospital Medical, according to Atlanta Police on the scene.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the suspect, telling CNN the suspect is known to them and remains at large.

The Atlanta Police Department released images showing the suspected shooter wearing a hoodie, saying he was believed to be the active shooter based on the preliminary investigation.

“Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911,” police said. “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier Wednesday it was investigating an active shooter incident inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, saying multiple people had been injured.

Multiple fire trucks, an armored police vehicle and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were seen at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

