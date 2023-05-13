BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border. National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville says the Port Isabel police chief reported one person has been killed. Police said the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights about 4 a.m. Saturday. Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to determine if the storm had spawned a tornado. The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths,

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.