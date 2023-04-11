WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting outside of a funeral for a homicide victim in the nation’s capital. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee says a police officer was stationed near the funeral home in northeast Washington when the gunfire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened about 20 minutes after a funeral ended for a victim of a homicide who was shot and killed in March. The gunfire comes as the country reels from the latest string of mass shootings, including five people killed at a Louisville bank on Monday.

