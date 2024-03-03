By Beth Lawrence, Sara Machi

CHICAGO (WBBM) — One person is dead and another is injured following a chaotic scene that led to a shooting in Chicago’s South Loop Saturday evening.

A heavy police presence could be seen around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt and Canal after a large group of young people gathered in the area.

The victims were found shot in the parking lot of a bank.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the chest and neck. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck and was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy was also transported to Stroger Hospital and was listed in fair condition Saturday evening. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

At the same time as the investigation following the shooting, crowds on the other side of the area started moving around, and people were yelling. Police then pushed them east on Roosevelt and out of the area.

Police say one suspect is in custody, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Community Outreach Partners were on scene providing intervention to the teens, police say.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

