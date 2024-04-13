By Sandi Sidhu, CNN

(CNN) — One man was shot and multiple people were stabbed at a Sydney shopping center on Saturday, Australian police said.

The incident took place inside Westfield Bondi Junction, according to a statement from New South Wales Police to CNN.

Officers said they were called to the site following reports of multiple people stabbed and have urged people to avoid the area.

The police would not confirm whether they shot a suspect or if the incident was related to terrorism.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details,” the statement said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.