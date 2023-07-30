By Raja Razek and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — A 30-year-old man was killed and other people were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a party in Indiana, authorities said Sunday.

Police in Muncie responded an early morning call for “multiple people shot” at a large party, the city said in a Facebook post.

CNN affiliate WISH reported a witness said people at the block party were carrying weapons and began firing, according to the news station.

As of Sunday morning, victims were receiving treatment at a hospital and “more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities,” officials said.

“We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured,” the city added.

No further details were released about the victims. Authorities also did not share information about suspects and motive.

Authorities said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

Muncie is roughly 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.