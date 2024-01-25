One of two detainees who escaped from a local jail in Arkansas has been captured. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Noah Roush was captured at an abandoned house in Pine Bluff. Roush and Jatonia Bryant were discovered missing from the county jail on Monday. Roush was being held on residential burglary and theft of property charges. Authorities said Bryant was being held on probable cause for a capital murder charge in connection with a 2023 shooting. Roush was transported back to the detention center and authorities are still searching for Bryant.

