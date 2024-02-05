HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cannabis retailers in Connecticut are experiencing a shortage of marijuana, while just across the border in New York growers recently dealt with an excess. Connecticut legalized recreational marijuana use a year ago. There were then seven dispensaries and four producers in the state. Now there are 26 open dispensaries, but just one microgrower has been added to the supply line. Meanwhile, lawsuits and bureaucratic issues left the first wave of pot farmers in New York unable to sell much of their fall 2022 harvests because there were too few stores to sell what they grew.

By PAT EATON-ROBB and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.