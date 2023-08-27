BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he’s out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais saying “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.” An emergency meeting of the soccer federation’s regional heads will discuss the crisis on Monday when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.