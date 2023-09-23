BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday night was all about spreading cultural awareness and celebrating diversity throughout the area at Thunder Ridge High School.
TRHS students got to showcase their talents and cultures at the ‘One World Fiesta’ multicultural event.
The performance was held at Thunder Ridge’s Performing Arts Center from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
It started as one high school senior’s student project, then eventually grew into a community-wide event.
Many local vendors were there allowing attendees to dive deeper into different cultures through great food.
Funds from this event are set to help local families during the upcoming holiday season.
